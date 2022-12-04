Dr. Mrinalini Watsa, a researcher at San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance in California, scoops up soil from a fresh paw print made by Rakan, a 4-year-old male Sumatran tiger who lives at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, and secures it in a specimen jar.

Back in her lab, Watsa analyzes the sample using a small electrophoresis device that's connected to a smartphone. Jackpot. She's able to detect Rakan's DNA in the soil.

Sign up for CNN's Wonder Theory science newsletter. Explore the universe with news on fascinating discoveries, scientific advancements and more.

Tags