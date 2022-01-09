Djokovic can remain in Australia, court rules By Jessie Yeung, Hilary Whiteman, Helen Regan, Amy Woodyatt and Ed Upright, CNN Jan 9, 2022 Jan 9, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Local Newsletter Get Gwinnett County and state news headlines delivered to your inbox every day. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Australia Continents And Regions Oceania More News News The last 7 years have been the warmest on record as planet approaches critical threshold By Rachel Ramirez, CNN Graphics by CNN's John Keefe and Renée Rigdon 26 min ago 0 News 5 things to know for Jan. 10: Russia, Covid, Voting rights, Myanmar, Australian Open By AJ Willingham, CNN 46 min ago 0 News Two US Northeast cities are reeling from fires that killed dozens By Theresa Waldrop 2 hrs ago 0 News LAPD officers pull injured pilot from crashed plane moments before train slams into wreckage By Josh Campbell and Melissa Alonso, CNN 3 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. More Headlines ‘Jeopardy!’ Million Dollar Player, College Football Championship, ‘Golden Palace,’ Michael K. Williams’ ‘Black Market’ Bronx apartment fire that left 19 dead and 63 injured started with a bedroom space heater, fire chief says Cameron Smith scores PGA record 34-under to win TOC Jaguars clinch No. 1 pick in 2022 NFL Draft {{title}} Latest The last 7 years have been the warmest on record as planet approaches critical threshold 5 things to know for Jan. 10: Russia, Covid, Voting rights, Myanmar, Australian Open Two US Northeast cities are reeling from fires that killed dozens LAPD officers pull injured pilot from crashed plane moments before train slams into wreckage Bronx apartment fire that left 19 dead and 63 injured started with a bedroom space heater, fire chief says » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGwinnett County Public Schools: 126 schools saw more than 10% of students absent from classes todayCounty officials say one of their trash haulers, Republic Services, is temporarily suspending some services, including recycling, due to COVID-19Gwinnett schools still on track to do in-person learning when students return to class as neighboring districts switch to onlineAnother waste hauler in Gwinnett — Waste Management — is suspending some services because of COVIDGwinnett County Public Schools survey shows residents prefer minimal changes to school board districtsGeorgia Trend names four Gwinnett residents among the 100 most influential GeorgiansEight former Gwinnett football players fighting for title in Alabama-Georgia showdownCovid hospitalizations soar in Atlanta area; Northside wins a round in court vs. AnthemGwinnett Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson issues face mask mandate for county buildingsForsyth County man arrested in connection with thefts at four jewelry stores at Gwinnett malls CollectionsPHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week —Jan. 3WANTED IN GWINNETT: Week of Jan. 3Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Jan. 9, 2022ON THE MARKET: This Johns Creek estate in gated enclave features stellar pool, sand volleyball courtPHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — Jan. 3Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Jan. 2, 2022IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Dec. 27 to Jan. 2GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County —Jan. 7-9Best colleges in GeorgiaON THE MARKET: Pool area, backyard highlight this Suwanee area home, located on the Chattahoochee River CommentedStudent who was disciplined when she reported being raped by classmate takes Title IX lawsuit against GCPS to federal appeals court (2)Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp commits $100 million to fight newest COVID-19 surge (2)Ahmaud Arbery’s murderers receive life sentences (2)Gwinnett Solicitor General Brian Whiteside closes his office through January because of COVID (2)Another waste hauler in Gwinnett — Waste Management — is suspending some services because of COVID (2)Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp takes aim at another federal vaccine mandate (2)Poway synagogue shooter sentenced to second life sentence (1)Roswell quarterback Robbie Roper dies after complications from surgery (1)Gwinnett Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson issues face mask mandate for county buildings (1)U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux to Sen. Joe Manchin: Walking away from Build Back Better negotiations 'unacceptable' (1) Featured Businesses Jackson Electric Membership Corporation Jackson EMC - Lawrenceville 461 Swanson Drive, Lawrenceville, GA 30043 +1(800)462-3691 Website Aurora Theatre 128 W Pike St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 +1(678)226-6222 Website Events Dennison Hearing Solutions 3511 Braselton Hwy, Dacula, GA 30019 +1(770)209-2627 Website Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: Who do you think will win the College Football National Championship game? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: Alabama, of course. Georgia, of course. Alabama will win but I'm rooting for Georgia. Georgia will win but I'm rooting for Alabama. I think Clayton will choose Salley. (Oops... wrong Monday night TV event) I don't follow college football. Vote View Results Back Local calendar of events
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.