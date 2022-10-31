The city government in Everett, Washington, violated bikini baristas' 14th amendment rights through its ordinances attempting to regulate the clothing baristas are permitted to wear while working, according to an order from a US District Judge in western Washington, which was obtained by CNN.

Baristas employed by Hillbilly Hotties, as well as the coffee stand's owner, sued the city of Everett in 2019 after the city passed two ordinances, according to previous reporting from CNN.