The investigation into four men who vanished after leaving an Okmulgee, Oklahoma, home on bicycles last week is now a murder investigation, the local police chief said, after four dismembered bodies pulled from a river were positively identified as the missing men.

"Although the official cause and manner of death is still pending, each victim suffered gunshot wounds," Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said in a news conference Monday. "All four bodies were dismembered before being placed in the river and that is what caused difficulty in determining identities and that's why it took so long."