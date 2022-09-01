A Detroit teen who is suspected of shooting four people, killing three, in a "shooting spree" Sunday has pleaded not guilty to murder charges, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Dontae Smith, 19, was charged on Wednesday with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of assault with intent to murder, one count of animal cruelty and five counts of felony firearm, the prosecutor's office said in a press release.

CNN's Nicki Brown, Chris Boyette and Artemis Moshtaghian contributed to this report.

