When Starmanie Jackson was arrested after a traffic stop and for a 3-year-old warrant alleging felony assault in April 2019, she was stuck in jail for a week because she couldn't afford $700 for bail.

Being incarcerated caused Jackson to lose her new job as a certified nursing assistant at a metro Detroit nursing home, and she was evicted from her apartment because she could not pay the rent. Jackson was also separated from her two children, who were 2 and 4 at the time, she said.

