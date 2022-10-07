A 20-year-old Black man was experiencing a mental health crisis when he was killed this week after five Detroit police officers fired 38 shots at him in roughly three seconds, according to police.

Porter Burks, who is diagnosed with schizophrenia, was experiencing a psychotic break on Sunday morning when his brother called police and told officers who responded to the call that he was concerned for Burks and community safety, according to Detroit Police Chief James White.