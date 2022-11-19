Despite tentative deal on 'loss and damage,' Egypt COP27 climate summit talks drag into Sunday

Negotiators at the UN’s COP27 climate summit have reached a tentative agreement to establish a loss and damage fund for nations vulnerable to climate disasters.

 Thaier Al-Sudani/Reuters

Despite one major breakthrough on Saturday, international climate negotiations at the UN's COP27 climate summit are dragging on into early Sunday morning.

The closing plenary of this year's COP is scheduled to start at 3 a.m. Egypt time, according to a notice from the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.