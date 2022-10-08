A pair of flights carrying migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard last month, orchestrated by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, may have exceeded the original scope of the state's plan to transport undocumented individuals, according to records obtained by CNN.

The records show that in the months leading up to those flights, Florida had planned a narrower mission for a controversial new state program to transport migrants to other states. The goal, according to a callout to contractors and guidelines for the program, was to, "relocate out of the state of Florida foreign nationals who are not lawfully present in the United States."

