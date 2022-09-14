Two planes carrying migrants were sent by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to Martha's Vineyard on Wednesday night, his office said, infuriating Democratic politicians and prompting a frenzied response that included humanitarian aid by locals and assistance by federal officials.

It's the latest in a series of moves by Republican governors to transport migrants to northern liberal enclaves to protest what they say are inadequate federal efforts on southern border security. Located off the coast of Massachusetts and long known as a posh summer destination for wealthy vacationers, Martha's Vineyard provided an unusual and unexpected place for the migrants to be sent.

CNN's Chenelle Woody, Jessica Prater, Steve Contorno, Kristina Sgueglia, Caroll Alvarado, Carolyn Sung and Melissa Alonso contributed to this report.

