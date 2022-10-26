The Department of Justice will not pursue federal criminal civil rights charges against two former Charleston, South Carolina, sheriff's deputies for their involvement in the in-custody death of Jamal Sutherland, the agency announced Wednesday.

Sutherland, 31, died in January 2021 after deputies "forcibly extracted him from his cell" at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center in Charleston County, the Justice Department said in a news release.

CNN's Amir Vera, Natasha Chen, Jamiel Lynch, Steve Almasy and Deanna Hackney contributed to this report.