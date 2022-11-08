Democrats pick up Pennsylvania Senate seat in boost to their hopes of holding chamber

Voters stand in voting booths as they fill out their ballots at a polling center at the Meadows Mall on November 8, in Las Vegas.

 Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Democrats will pick up a GOP-held Senate seat in Pennsylvania, CNN projects, in a huge boost to their hopes of clinging to the chamber.

Democratic nominee John Fetterman -- who is recovering from a stroke -- will narrowly beat Mehmet Oz, in a rebuke of ex-President Donald Trump, who had endorsed the GOP candidate ahead of the primary.

