Democratic Senate nominees hold cash edge in fall home stretch but face GOP advertising onslaught

Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock, here at a campaign rally in Macon on October 7, raised more than $26 million in the third quarter.

 Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Seven Democrats in the 10 most competitive Senate races started this month and the home stretch to Election Day with bigger cash stockpiles than their Republican rivals, newly filed campaign finance reports show.

But even with that financial edge, Democrats face a withering advertising assault in the final weeks of the campaign from deep-pocketed outside groups.

