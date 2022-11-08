Democratic pick up in Pennsylvania boosts their hopes of holding Senate

Voters stand in voting booths as they fill out their ballots at a polling center at the Meadows Mall on November 8, in Las Vegas.

 Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Democrats will pick up a GOP-held Senate seat in Pennsylvania in a huge boost to their hopes of clinging to the chamber, while the red wave that Republicans hoped for has yet to materialize in the House.

Democratic nominee John Fetterman's victory over Republican Mehmet Oz means Democrats have some slight breathing room in their bid to keep control of the 50-50 chamber as counting goes on in other key races in Arizona, Nevada, Georgia and Wisconsin.

