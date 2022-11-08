Democrat on January 6 committee will lose in Virginia bellwether, CNN projects

Voters stand in voting booths as they fill out their ballots at a polling center at the Meadows Mall on November 8, in Las Vegas.

 Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Republicans will score a key victory in a bellwether House district in Virginia, CNN projects, where Republican Jen Kiggans will defeat Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria, the only member of the select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection who was facing a competitive general election.

Luria had put the fight to save American democracy at the center of her closing message but she fell short in a district that got slightly better for Republicans in redistricting. The race was among the most closely watched in the country -- viewed as an early indicator of Republican strength on Tuesday night.

