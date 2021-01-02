The DeKalb County Police Department is mourning the death of one of its officers who was killed Saturday morning after being struck by a vehicle.
DeKalb police officials said Sgt. Daniel Mobley was hit by a vehicle while at the scene of an accident involving another officer on the Downtown Connector. The accident occurred around 9 on Saturday morning.
Police officials said Mobley was rushed to a nearby hospital, but he did not survive his injuries. He had been with the police department for 22 years.
"We cannot express how much we appreciate the Grady Hospital staff who treated our sergeant," the police department said in a statement posted to Facebook.
"Thank you all for your continued thoughts & prayers!," the department also posted.
