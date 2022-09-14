The defense team in the trial of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz abruptly rested its case Wednesday, leading the judge to admonish his attorneys for what she described as a "level of unprofessionalism" she had never before experienced.

At the beginning of their case, lead defense attorney Melisa McNeill said they planned to call 80 witnesses, but the defense has so far called just 26. Prosecutors told the judge they were not ready to proceed with their rebuttal Wednesday.

CNN's Carlos Suarez contributed to this report.

