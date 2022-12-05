Defense bill likely to include end to military vaccine mandate, source says

A bill setting defense policy is likely to end the military vaccine mandate.

 Win McNamee/Getty Images

A massive bill setting defense policy is likely to end the military vaccine mandate, a source familiar with the negotiations tells CNN, coming on the heels of intense GOP lobbying to kill the mandate and acceptance from leading Democrats that it's time for a change.

The annual defense authorization bill is expected to be unveiled as soon as Monday and will likely be approved by Congress within the next two weeks.