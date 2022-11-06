Before she became one of America's most-decorated Special Olympics athletes, before the made-for-TV movie and the shared stages with actor Denzel Washington and Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, Loretta Claiborne was a great-granddaughter -- of one Anna Johnson.

Johnson died mysteriously after the 1969 race riots in Claiborne's hometown of York. The 84-year-old was buried in North York's Lebanon Cemetery -- which, until the mid-1960s, was one of the only graveyards in the area where African Americans could be interred.

