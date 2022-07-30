Death toll rises to at least 25 in Kentucky flooding as people in stricken areas remain hard to reach, governor says

Floyd County was under water after torrential rain Thursday.

 Matt Stone/Courier Journal/USA Today Network

After days of fatal flooding washed away parts of eastern Kentucky and the death toll climbed to at least 25, first responders worked Saturday to account for missing residents, the state's governor said.

Gov. Andy Beshear lamented that the number of deaths "is likely to increase" following what officials have described as unprecedented flooding in the region.

