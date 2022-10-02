Days after Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida, shell-shocked residents are still assessing the damage left behind by record-high storm surge, damaging winds and catastrophic flooding that left some areas of the Sunshine State unrecognizable.

At least 66 people were killed by Ian in Florida as it swallowed homes in its furious rushing waters, obliterated roadways and ripped down powerlines. Four people were also killed in storm-related incidents in North Carolina, officials say.

CNN's Hannah Sarisohn, Andy Rose, Amanda Musa, Jamiel Lynch, Joe Sutton, Dave Alsup, Virginia Langmaid, Gregory Clary, Paradise Afshar, Jason Hanna and Aya Elamroussi contributed to this report.

