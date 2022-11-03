The death of a 3-year-old boy following a suspected gas leak at a locked down residential compound in northwestern China has triggered a fresh wave of outrage at the country's stringent zero-Covid policy.

The boy's father claimed in a social media post that Covid workers tried to prevent him from leaving their compound in Lanzhou, the capital of Gansu province, to seek treatment for his child -- causing a delay that he believes proved fatal.

CNN's Mengchen Zhang and Shawn Deng contributed reporting.