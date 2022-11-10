DC Attorney General sues Washington Commanders, owner Dan Snyder and NFL for deceiving residents

Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder and his wife Tanya said last week they were exploring a sale of the team.

 Geoff Burke/USA Today Sports/Reuters

DC Attorney General Karl Racine announced a lawsuit against embattled Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder, the team and the NFL on Thursday, alleging they colluded to deceive DC residents about an NFL investigation into toxic workplace culture at the team and allegations of sexual assault.

"For years the team and its owner have caused very real and very serious harm and then lied about it to dodge accountability and to continue to rake in profits," Racine said Thursday. "So far they seem to have gotten away with it, but that stops today."

CNN's Alex Rogers contributed to this report.

