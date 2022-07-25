David Trimble, key architect of Good Friday Agreement, dies at 77

Former UUP Leader David Trimble. Tributes are being paid following the death of Nobel Peace Prize winner David Trimble, an architect of the Good Friday agreement that largely ended three decades of conflict in Northern Ireland. He was 77.

 Niall Carson /PA Images/Getty Image/FILE

Trimble had been leader of the Ulster Unionist Party, which issued a short statement Monday: "It is with great sadness that the family of Lord Trimble announce that he passed away peacefully earlier today following a short illness."

