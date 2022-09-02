Danielle expected to become first hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic season

Tropical Storm Danielle is expected to be designated as the first hurricane of the Atlantic season on Friday by the National Hurricane Center.
It remains far off-shore and will not be a threat to any land mass for at least five days.
The hurricane center says Danielle will become only a Category 2 hurricane and will remain almost stationary throughout the weekend.
"The storm is forecast to meander over the open Atlantic during the next couple of days," the hurricane center said Friday morning. "Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 70 mph (110 km/h) with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is expected during the next couple of days, and Danielle is forecast to become a hurricane later this morning."
The hurricane center announced on Thursday that Danielle had become a named storm in the North Atlantic on Wednesday, the first named storm since July 3.
That means that last month was the first August in 25 years to go without a single named storm in the Atlantic.
The last time a season's first hurricane came this late was on September 11, 2013, with Hurricane Humberto.
The average date for the season's first hurricane is August 11.
This was only the third August since 1950 that the Atlantic saw no named storm. And it's the first time since 1941 that there wasn't a named storm in the Atlantic from July 3 to August 30, said Phil Klotzbach, a research scientist at Colorado State University.
"This remarkably quiet Atlantic tropical cyclone period is likely to end soon," Klotzbach said Wednesday.
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
CNN's Allison Chinchar and Judson Jones contributed to this report.
