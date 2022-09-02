Danielle expected to become first hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic season

The average date for the season's first hurricane is August 11. The last time the first hurricane of the season arrived this late was on September 11, 2013, with Hurricane Humberto.

 NOAA

Tropical Storm Danielle is expected to be designated as the first hurricane of the Atlantic season on Friday by the National Hurricane Center.

It remains far off-shore and will not be a threat to any land mass for at least five days.

CNN's Allison Chinchar and Judson Jones contributed to this report.

