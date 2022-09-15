A Dallas anesthesiologist was arrested Wednesday on federal criminal charges for allegedly injecting nerve blocking agents and other drugs into patient IV bags at a surgery center, resulting in the death of his coworker and multiple cardiac emergencies, according to a release from the US Attorney's Office.

Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz Jr., a 59-year-old doctor, was arrested by the Dallas Police Department in Plano, Texas, on Wednesday and is charged with tampering with a consumer product causing death and intentional drug adulteration, according to Dallas Police and the US Attorney's Office.

CNN's Eric Levenson contributed to this report.

