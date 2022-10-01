The Los Angeles Unified School District, the second largest in the nation, said Friday that cybercriminals who targeted it with a ransomware attack plan to release some of the hacked data online.

The supposed leak comes as federal officials warn that ransomware attacks on US schools may increase as children return to school and cybercriminals see more extortion opportunities.

CNN's Sean Lyngaas contributed to this report.

