Three major retailers -- CVS, Walgreens and Walmart -- have tentatively agreed to pay at least $12 billion to settle lawsuits brought by states and local governments alleging the retailers mishandled prescriptions of opioid painkillers, according to reports from Bloomberg and Reuters.

The deal calls for CVS to pay $4.9 billion, Walgreens to pay at least $4 billion and Walmart to pay $3 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.