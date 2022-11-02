CVS and Walgreens agree to $10 billion in tentative deals on opioid cases. Walmart will also reportedly settle

CVS, Walgreens and Walmart have tentatively agreed to settle lawsuits alleging they mishandled opioid prescriptions. A Walgreens store is shown in downtown Chicago.

 Nancy Stone/Chicago Tribune/TNS/Getty Images

CVS and Walgreens have tentatively agreed to pay a combined $10 billion to settle lawsuits brought by states and local governments alleging the retailers mishandled prescriptions of opioid painkillers.

Walmart has also tentatively agreed to pay $3 billion to settle a similar lawsuits, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. The agreement wouldn't be finalized until enough states, counties and cities agree to the terms, the outlet said.