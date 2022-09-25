The cake with figurines of two brides on top melted in the Caribbean heat and the wedding guests fretted aloud that one of Cuba's frequent blackouts could strike at any moment but for Annery Rivera Velasco and Yennys Hernandez Molina, the day was one of the happiest of their lives.

The two women married in September, surrounded by a small group of fellow LGBTQ activists in the sea-side city of Matanzas. But their union is not recognized by the Cuban government, at least not yet.

