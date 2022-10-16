Nestled in their heated den, the newborn cheetah cubs at Smithsonian's Conservation Biology Institute spend their days doing what just about any young animal does — a lot of sleeping. What makes these cubs special, however, is their dedicated online audience, checking in from all over the world to monitor the growing babies and experience their developmental milestones.

The twin boys, born October 3 to first-time parents Amani and Asante, make up the 17th litter of cheetah cubs born at the institute and the first since October 2021. With 24/7 coverage of the 2-week-old twins on the official Cheetah Cub Cam, viewers will be able to check in on them and their mom for up to 10 months. It's a unique way to get acquainted with the vulnerable species, of which only about 7,000 are left in the world, said Adrienne Crosier, a cheetah biologist at the institute.