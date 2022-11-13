Cruise ship with 800 Covid-positive passengers docks in Sydney

The Majestic Princess cruise ship docked at the International Terminal in Sydney on Saturday.

 Muhammad Farooq/AFP/Getty Images

A cruise ship with hundreds of Covid-positive passengers docked in Sydney, Australia, after being hit by a wave of infections.

The Majestic Princess cruise ship was about halfway through a 12-day voyage when an outbreak of cases was noticed, Carnival Australia president Marguerite Fitzgerald told reporters in a media briefing on Saturday.