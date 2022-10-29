South Korea's first big Halloween celebration since the end of Covid restrictions turned to tragedy on Saturday night, when at least 149 people, mostly teenagers and young adults, died as partygoers surged through a narrow alley in a popular nightlife district in Seoul, officials said.

Authorities are still investigating what caused the incident, but Choi Seong-bum, chief of the Yongsan-gu Fire Department, said it was a "presumed stampede" and that many people fell, injuring at least 76 people.

CNN's Chandler Thorton, Will Ripley, Ralph Ellis and Sam Fossum contributed to this report.