Court filing reveals more details about what FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen on September 14 in Palm Beach, Florida. Among the items seized by the FBI at Mar-a-Lago were clemency requests, health care documents, and IRS forms.

 Joe Raedle/Getty Images/FILE

Among the items seized by the FBI at Mar-a-Lago were clemency requests, health care documents, IRS forms and paperwork that appears to be related to the 2020 election, according to a Justice Department list made public this week.

The collection also included apparent communications about former President Donald Trump's business connections, including what's described as a confidential settlement agreement between PGA and Trump Golf, as well as an email accepting Trump's resignation from SAG, or the Screen Actors Guild.