The trial for the man accused of raping and impregnating a child in Ohio who then had to travel to Indiana for an abortion has been set for early next year, according to a court document obtained by CNN.

Gerson Fuentes, 27, is facing two counts of felony rape of a minor under age 13, according to court documents. In July, he admitted during a police interview through an interpreter that he raped the girl at least twice but later pleaded not guilty to the charges.

CNN's Elizabeth Wolfe, Sarah Boxer, Claudia Dominguez, Chuck Johnston and Amanda Musa contributed to this report.

