Diplodocids were a family of dinosaurs with long necks and, often, even longer tails — some species' tails reached 50 feet in length. They were wide-ranging, but especially flourished in what's now the western US around 152 million years ago.

For decades, scientists have debated whether these dinosaurs could whip their tails faster than the speed of sound, creating a sonic boom.

Kate Golembiewski is a freelance science writer based in Chicago who geeks out about zoology, thermodynamics and death. She hosts the comedy talk show "A Scientist Walks Into a Bar."