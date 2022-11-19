COP27 summit agrees on landmark climate 'loss and damage' fund, but does little to encourage rapid cuts to fossil fuel use

Negotiators at the UN’s COP27 climate summit have reached a tentative agreement to establish a loss and damage fund for nations vulnerable to climate disasters.

 Thaier Al-Sudani/Reuters

Delegates from nearly 200 counties at the COP27 climate summit have agreed to set up a "loss and damage" fund meant to help vulnerable countries cope with climate disasters, in a landmark deal early Sunday morning in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

The complete COP27 agreement, of which the fund is a part, also reaffirmed the goal of keeping global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels -- a key demand from a number of countries.