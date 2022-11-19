COP27 Summit agrees on climate fund for 'loss and damage' in landmark deal

Negotiators at the UN’s COP27 climate summit have reached a tentative agreement to establish a loss and damage fund for nations vulnerable to climate disasters.

 Thaier Al-Sudani/Reuters

Delegates at the COP27 United Nations climate summit agreed to a provision setting up a loss and damage fund in a landmark deal early Sunday morning in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

However, the delegation stopped short of passing the entire draft text of the agreement, as members from Switzerland asked for more time to review the full document that was released minutes before the final plenary began.