A 38-year-old Houston, Texas man who had previously been found guilty of aggravated sexual assault against a child has been sentenced by a federal judge in Georgia to spend the next quarter of a century in jail on new charges that was running an online child pornography chat group.
Federal officials said Terance Dewayne Dixon, who went by the name “Devilman Crybaby,” pleaded guilty on a conspiracy to advertise child pornography charge in federal court in July, which led to his 25-year jail sentence.
“Dixon disseminated horrific images of child pornography to members of his online chat group,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak. “He also encouraged others to share child pornography that fueled a demand for the violent exploitation of children. This lengthy prison sentence serves as some recompense for the irreparable harm he caused to so many children and their families.”
Prosecutor said Dixon created a chat group called "House of 1,000 Littles," where child pornography was shared and members discussed child molestation, around November 2017.
Dixon was previously convicted in 2001 of committing aggravated sexual assault against a 9-year-old child.
Members of the "House of 1,000 Littles" chat group were identified by investigators as living in California, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Michigan, New York, Ohio, and Tennessee.
On a daily basis, members of the chat group talked about being aroused by children and shared links to child porn with each other. this continues until October 2018, federal officials said.
“The monsters that visited this site and found pleasure in exploiting innocent children now have one less place to sow their evil seeds and one less organizer to help them do it,“ acting Special Agent in Charge Robert Hammer, who oversees Homeland Security Investigations operations in Georgia and Alabama, said in a statement.
“Dixon’s sentencing is warning to those who revel in and peddle this filth. HSI Atlanta and its state and local partners are hunting down these criminals that look to steal the innocence of our youth.”
There was one day in January 2018 where officials said Dixon shared 21 child porn links with other members of the group. On another occasion in February 2018, officials said he bragged that he was sharing a link which contained 5,000 child porn videos.
The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations and Georgia Bureau of Investigation investigated the case together as part of the nationwide Project Safe Childhood, which is designed to protect children from being exploited or abused online.
“For this defendant to take the images of innocent children and pass them around in order to exploit them and use them to arouse in a sexual nature is absolutely despicable," Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Vic Reynolds said. "The GBI is committed to working with our partners to stop this criminal behavior and protect our young ones.”
In addition to spending 25 years in jail, Dixon will have to spend the rest of his life on supervised release after he gets out of prison, must pay $12,000 in restitution and register as a sex offender upon his release from jail.
