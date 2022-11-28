Congress prepares to act after Biden calls on Capitol Hill to 'immediately' pass legislation to avert rail shutdown

President Joe Biden, seen here on November 9, in a statement on November 28 called on Congress to pass legislation "immediately" averting a rail shutdown.

 Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Democratic leaders say they could act as soon as this week after President Joe Biden on Monday called on Congress to pass legislation "immediately" to avert a rail shutdown by officially adopting a September tentative agreement approved by labor and management leaders.

"I am calling on Congress to pass legislation immediately to adopt the Tentative Agreement between railroad workers and operators -- without any modifications or delay -- to avert a potentially crippling national rail shutdown," Biden said in a statement.

CNN's Chris Isidore and Vanessa Yurkevich contributed to this report.

Tags