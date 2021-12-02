Congress on verge of avoiding shutdown after last-minute brinkmanship

Congress may be on the verge of averting a government shutdown as Senate leaders express optimism that the Senate could pass a stopgap bill to extend funding Thursday night after the House approved the measure earlier in the day.
The possibility of a shutdown is not off the table yet, however, since the Senate will require agreement from all 100 senators to proceed with a quick vote and extend funding before it runs out Friday at midnight. A small number of Republican senators have been threatening a standoff that could trigger a shutdown by objecting to President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate.
But Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday it is "looking good" the Senate will approve the House-passed funding bill, known as a continuing resolution, later this evening, averting a shutdown ahead of Friday's deadline.
Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri, a member of GOP leadership, told CNN that leaders are trying to find a way forward that could potentially clear the way for a vote in the Senate on the short-term funding bill tonight.
"I am told they are trying," Blunt said.
Earlier on Thursday, the House passed a continuing resolution to fund the government through February 18.
The final vote was 221-212. GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois was the only Republican to join Democrats in voting for the resolution.
Negotiators from both parties announced a plan Thursday morning that would prevent a lapse in funding, but due to Senate rules governing procedure, all 100 senators would need to agree in order to quickly pass the plan before Friday, and a handful of GOP senators had been standing by their threats to delay the process over the vaccine rules.
Some GOP objections over vaccine mandate
A group of Senate Republicans have repeatedly threatened throughout the week to delay passage of the continuing resolution over the Biden administration's rule that requires employers with 100 or more employees to ensure their employees are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or undergo regular testing and wear face masks in the workplace.
While lawmakers are confident that they can ultimately prevent a prolonged shutdown, a brief shutdown over the weekend, or extending into next week, remains a possibility.
Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah was the latest member of the GOP conference to say Thursday afternoon that he'll object to quick passage of the resolution.
"The only thing I want to shut down is enforcement of an immoral, unconstitutional vaccine mandate," Lee said in Senate floor remarks.
Republican Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas had indicated he would object to an effort to quickly pass a stopgap bill to keep the government open unless he gets an amendment vote to defund the Biden vaccine mandate on businesses at a 51-vote threshold.
"Shutting down the government is worth saving the jobs in Kansas," he said.
On Thursday evening, however, Marshall said he expects the Senate to vote Thursday on the House-passed bill along with a vote on his amendment to defund Biden's vaccine mandate on businesses at a 50-vote threshold.
"I think we're going to get our amendment at a 50-vote threshold and what the vote count is going to be, I think we're still counting votes," he said.
"I think it's this evening," he added, when asked if he thinks the Senate will vote tonight on the CR. "I think that's why everyone's sitting around and standing around here still."
The 51-vote margin is important because it puts the amendment in striking distance of passage. Moderate Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia would not rule out backing such an amendment, saying he backs mandates on federal employees but is "less enthused" by mandates on the private sector.
Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz also did not rule out holding up the continuing resolution over vaccine mandates when he spoke to CNN on Wednesday.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has projected confidence throughout the week, however, that there would not be a shutdown.
"We're not going to shut the government down," the top Republican said in an interview on Fox News, adding "That makes no sense for anyone. Almost no one on either side thinks it's a good idea."
Other Republican senators fuming over potential shutdown
Many Republican senators told CNN they are frustrated that a handful of their members might cause a brief shutdown -- a fight they see as unwinnable in Congress.
"We have suggested to them very strongly that that this is not the right direction," said Sen. Mike Rounds, a South Dakota Republican. "But they have the right."
Rounds also criticized Senate leadership in both parties for allowing the funding fight to go until the last minute, giving leverage to any one senator to derail action.
"As long as the leadership allows themselves and the rest of us to be wedged, individual senators are going to be able to do that," Rounds said. "We need to be getting our work done on time. It does not show us as being stable. And it's a terrible example -- not just for the citizens in this country -- but to the rest of the world as well."
Deal announced earlier Thursday
Earlier Thursday, House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Rosa DeLauro, a Connecticut Democrat, announced the funding plan, which would go through February 18.
Separate from the vaccine issue, Democrats had wanted to extend funding only into January, a concession DeLauro acknowledged in her statement.
"To build pressure for an omnibus, the CR includes virtually no changes to existing funding or policy (anomalies)," DeLauro said in the announcement. "However, Democrats prevailed in including $7 billion for Afghanistan evacuees. The end date is February 18. While I wish it were earlier, this agreement allows the appropriations process to move forward toward a final funding agreement which addresses the needs of the American people."
The Biden administration issued a statement Thursday morning that said it "strongly urges swift passage" of the continuing resolution to fund the government through February 18.
This story and headline been updated with additional developments Thursday.
