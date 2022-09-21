Rear view of group of university graduates in black gowns lines

Congress passed a bill on September 21 that would allow divorced couples to separate their consolidated federal student loan debt.

 ake1150 - stock.adobe.com

Congress passed a bill Wednesday that would allow divorced couples to separate their consolidated federal student loan debt, potentially making some of them eligible for President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program.

The bill now heads to Biden's desk for his signature, after the Senate approved the bill in June. The Biden administration has said it supports the legislation.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.