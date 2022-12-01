Detectives do not know whether one or more of the four University of Idaho students killed in their off-campus home last month were specifically targeted, police said Wednesday -- in what may be their strongest departure yet from their earlier statements.

Police say they're reacting specifically to information they say a prosecutor's office released this week about the killings in the college town of Moscow: that "the suspect(s) specifically looked at this residence," and "that one or more of the occupants were undoubtedly targeted."

CNN's Taylor Romine, Veronica Miracle, Eric Levenson, Elizabeth Wolfe and Paradise Afshar contributed to this report.

Tags