Police chief Adrian Vasquez took a basic but still relatively uncommon step when announcing the names of the five victims killed at Club Q, the beloved LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs.

Instead of relying on IDs or legal identifiers, Vasquez and the police department communicated with victims' families through victim advocates, who provided the names and pronouns by which their loved ones were known, Colorado Springs Police Department spokesperson Pamela Castro told CNN in an email.

CNN's Alaa Elassar, Elizabeth Wolfe and Theresa Waldrop contributed to this report.