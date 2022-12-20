Colorado judge in 2021 case called Club Q shooting suspect 'a scary person'

Law enforcement investigators exit Club Q on November 22 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. A year before the deadly Club Q shooting, a Colorado judge called the suspect "a scary person" during a hearing about a bomb threat at their grandparents' home.

 David Zalubowski/AP

A year before the deadly Club Q shooting in November, a Colorado judge called the suspect "a scary person" during a hearing about a bomb threat at their grandparents' home.

According to a court transcript obtained by CNN, Anderson Aldrich was present in the courtroom for a hearing regarding a 2021 bomb threat by Aldrich that involved their mother when Colorado Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Robin Chittum made the remark.

