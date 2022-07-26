CNN Poll: 75% of Democratic voters want someone other than Biden in 2024

President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn prior to his departure from the White House on July 8, in Washington, DC. A new CNN poll finds 75% of Democratic and Democratic-leaning voters want the party to nominate someone other than President Joe Biden in the 2024 election, a sharp increase from earlier this year.

 Alex Wong/Getty Images

A new CNN poll finds 75% of Democratic and Democratic-leaning voters want the party to nominate someone other than President Joe Biden in the 2024 election, a sharp increase from earlier this year.

The poll comes as Biden's approval ratings remain low and most Americans are discontented with the state of the country and the economy. Inflation remains high and a new report released Tuesday showed consumer confidence slipped for the third straight month.

