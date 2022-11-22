Days after the mass shooting at Club Q, the LGBTQ community in Colorado Springs, Colorado, is not only grieving the loss of friends' lives. They are also mourning the violent assault on what many call their home, their safe space.

Club Q was more than a fun night out of music, dancing and drag shows, they said. The unassuming, low-slung building was one of the few spaces in the city where LGBTQ community members could feel safe being themselves.

CNN's Melissa Alonso and Jennifer Marnowski contributed to this report.

