APTOPIX Biden Vacation

President Joe Biden, waves as he is joined by, from left, son Hunter Biden, grandson Beau Biden, first lady Jill Biden, and daughter-in-law Melissa Cohen, at the top of the steps of Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, August 10. The Biden family are heading to South Carolina for a week-long vacation on Kiawah Island.

 Susan Walsh/AP

With less than three weeks to go until the federal student loan repayment pause expires, millions of borrowers are still in the dark about whether President Joe Biden will extend the current payment moratorium or possibly forgive any of their debts.

Borrower balances have effectively been frozen for more than two years, with no payments required on most federal student loans since March 2020 -- when the coronavirus pandemic sent many Americans into lockdown. During this time, interest stopped accumulating and collections on defaulted debt have been on hold.

CNN's Ariel Edwards-Levy contributed to this report.

