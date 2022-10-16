Climate change exposes lack of US preparedness in defending Arctic Ocean interests, US senator says

Climate change is unlocking a new crossroads and potential center of conflict: the Arctic. But one key lawmaker is warning the US has lagged behind in securing the region, as other powers move in, adding he believes the Arctic may soon be a stage for a nuclear show of force by Vladimir Putin.

 Adobe Stock

"This new ocean is appearing on our maps, and it has all kinds of different implications," Maine Sen. Angus King, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, said in an interview with CNN. "We've been slow to pick up on it, frankly."