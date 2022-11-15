The University of Virginia canceled classes Tuesday as it "continues to work through the emotional toll" of Sunday's shooting that left three of the school's football players dead and two others injured.

The shooting prompted an hours-long manhunt extending from Sunday night into Monday morning. It ended when the alleged gunman, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., was arrested in Henrico County, about 80 miles east of Charlottesville. Jones faces three charges of second-degree murder and three counts of using a handgun in the commission of a felony, UVA Police Chief Timothy Longo Sr. said Monday.

CNN's Dakin Andone, Michelle Watson, Carolyn Sung, Christina Zdanowicz, Eric Levenson and Caroll Alvarado contributed to this report.

